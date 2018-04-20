Union Parish Museum Exhibit “Threads of Glory”

Fiber arts of all description—quilting, knitting, weaving, macramé, crochet, embroidery, tatting, spinning, and more—are the focus of the new “Threads of Glory” exhibit opening April 25 in the Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville. More than 50 individuals from Union, Lincoln, and Ouachita parishes have contributed some 200 artworks for the exhibit, which will run through June 2. The museum is located at 116 N. Main St., Farmerville, in the Union Chamber of Commerce building. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday (closed 12-1 for lunch), and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, see www.unionmuseumofhistoryandart.org or call 318-348-2005. Several workshops will be held in conjunction with the exhibit.