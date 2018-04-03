Scam “You have failed to report for jury duty”

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office has received several calls in reference to a subject calling them representing the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office or the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office stating that “you had failed to report for jury duty, and there is a warrant for your arrest” or “you have failed to report to court and there is a warrant for your arrest”. They will then tell you to go to Fred’s or Wal-Mart and get a green dot card. If you receive this call or anything like this, it is a scam. Sheriff’s offices will not call wanting you to send any type of money. So please do not fall for this. If you have any question about anything like this please call the Sheriff’s office at 318-259-9021.