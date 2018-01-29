Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce S.A.I.L. Class Book Drive

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce S.A.I.L. Class of 2017-18 is hosting a book drive to provide books to various educational facilities in Lincoln Parish. They are asking the public to help through the donation of gently used (no writing or rips) or new children’s books or through monetary donation to provide books. This will enhance the educational environment for so many of the children in Lincoln Parish. The books should be 6th grade reading level and below. Here are drop-off locations: Providence Real Estate, LLC, 301 E. Alabama Ave. Ruston, Zion Traveler Baptist Church 1201 Martin Luther King Drive Grambling, The Gospel, Inc. 108 Sanctuary Rd. Ruston. The drive will continue through March 5th. For more information contact Melisa Hefner Rudd 318-578-1431 notary.rudd@gmail.com