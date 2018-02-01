Pledge 10 Grant Appplications are being accepted at Jonesboro State Bank

Jonesboro State Bank is pleased to announce that Spring 2018 Pledge 10 grant applications are being accepted through March 15th. In 2017, fifteen projects totaling more than $100,000 were funded serving citizens in Jackson, Lincoln, Bienville and Winn parishes. We look forward to receiving the next round of innovative applications to address unmet needs and strengthen communities in this, our primary service area. For more information contact Christie Weeks, Pledge 10 Director, Jonesboro State Bank at 318.259.4411 ext 213 or pledge10@jboro.com