North Central Louisiana Arts Council Activities and Events

North Central Louisiana Arts Council (NCLAC) has partnered with Driggers Outdoor to present an opportunity for NCLAC Member Artists. NCLAC is seeking Graphic Design submissions to be displayed on a Driggers Outdoor billboard for 6 months.

NCLAC presents Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry as part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers at the Dixie Center for the Arts in Ruston, Louisiana on April 19, 2018 at 7pm.

NCLAC is now accepting applications from visual and literary artists to participate in Holiday Arts Tour, to be held November 15th-16th.

NCLAC is seeking a paid graphic design intern for Summer 2018. This intern will design the visual campaigns for ARToberfest and Holiday Arts Tour, and work closely with a writing intern and NCLAC staffApplications for the NCLAC internship are due by May 1st.

NCLAC’S Summer Arts Camps have been scheduled! 1st through 6th graders will participate in three classes held from 9am to noon. Camp schedule is as follows: Ruston 1, June 25-29 at Presbyterian Church of Ruston; Jonesboro, July 9-13 at United Methodist Church, Jonesboro; and Ruston 2, July 16-20 at Presbyterian Church of Ruston.

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council invites area artists of all ages to participate in the 31st Annual Peach Art Exhibit, June 18-July 11 at the Ruston Civic Center! $20 to $125 cash awards will be given in 10 categories, as well as $300 Adult Best in Show, $175 Teen Best in Show, and $100 Youth Best in Show awards.

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council (NCLAC) is pleased to announce an art exhibit by Linda Dwyer in the lobby of the Dixie Center for the Arts. Dwyer is an artist based in Ruston, Louisiana, who calls the paintings she creates “Joy Works.” This exhibit of paintings is on display in the Dixie Center for the Arts lobby through May 7th, 2018. Lobby hours are 9a-3p weekdays.

For more information on activities and events of the North Central Louisiana Arts Council call the office at 318-255-1450, or email nclac5@gmail.com