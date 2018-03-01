NCLAC Art Exhibit to feature Linda Dwyer

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council (NCLAC) is pleased to announce an art exhibit by Linda Dwyer in the lobby of the Dixie Center for the Arts. Dwyer is an artist based in Ruston, Louisiana, who calls the paintings she creates “Joy Works.” Joy Works are mixed media florals, abstracts, landscapes, and angels painted on canvas. Linda Dwyer’s purpose for painting is to bring God glory and bring joy to those who view her work.Linda says she “prays over each blank canvas and then paints from her heart.” At each piece’s completion, a small cross is painted on the painting for each viewer to find, like a hidden treasure. Linda says she “feels blessed and honored to spread the joy of Joy Works. In addition to the exhibit at the Dixie Center, viewers may also see her paintings on Facebook: JoyWorks by Linda Dwyer, and Instagram: joyworksbylinda. This exhibit of paintings is on display in the Dixie Center for the Arts lobby through May 7th, 2018. Lobby hours are 9a-3p weekdays. The Dixie Center is located at 212 N. Vienna St. in Ruston, LA. A public reception for the artist will be held Tuesday, April 3, from 5-6:30pm. NCLAC Art Works in the show are available for purchase.