Monroe-West Monroe Mardi Gras!

Join Monroe-West Monroe for the 2018 Mardi Gras Saturday, February 3rd! 10:00 am – Krewe of Janus Children’s Mardi Gras Parade. Complete with beads and floats and Mardi Gras fun at Pecanland Mall’s Center Court. Registration begins at 9:00 am and the first 100 participants receive a goody bag! 1:30 pm – 12th Annual Krewe of Paws Mardi Gras Pet Parade. See a twist on the traditional Mardi Gras festivities with pets of all sorts in costumes and floats, and of course plenty of beads along their parade route in Antique Alley! 6 pm to 10 pm- Downtown Block Party. Get rocking with the Stooges Brass Band and Jordan Sheppard at the Downtown River Jam on the corner of North 3rd and Pine in Monroe. 6 pm – Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade: Janus Relives the 80s. Join the Mardi Gras fun in Downtown West Monroe and Monroe as lighted floats and marching bands parade through the Twin Cities. For more info visit www.monroe-westmonroe.org or call 325-1961.