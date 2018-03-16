Lincoln Parish Museum Spring Chautauqua

The Lincoln Parish Museum has a Spring Chautauqua on schedule for three Tuesday nights in April. On April 10th, the program will include Taryn Sternitzky and Nolan Eller. Taryn is a Ruston High student with a love of history. She will elaborate on her Louisiana Chautauqua social studies project. Her grandfather, who lives on the grounds of the Chautauqua, has artifacts and other interesting tidbits about this historical happening in Ruston in the 1890s. He has shared these with the Lincoln Parish Museum and with Taryn. She will present some of the history of the Louisiana Chautauqua. Nolan Eller, head of the Louisiana Tech Archives, will present a program entitled “Treasures of the Archives”. If you have not had a chance to visit the fourth floor of Wiley Tower, you need to put this on your list. April 17th will be Kay Riser Prince. Kay is a fifth generation girl from Lincoln Parish. She will be giving the history of public education in Lincoln Parish. Kay is a wonderful story teller, and education is her life. April 24th will be Wesley Harris telling us the history of our parish. “The Battle After the War: The Tumultuous Beginnings of Lincoln Parish” is his title. Our beginning was not a smooth one, and Wesley has done hours of research to share with us. Make your plans to attend. We are in the middle of our fund drive and we would love for you to join the Lincoln Parish Museum. Do come by for a visit. Remember, we are just keeping the memories for you. For more information call 251-0018 or visit www.lincolnparishmuseum.org