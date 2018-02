The Grambling State University Department of Visual & Performing Arts presents “Creating a Lasting Legacy: 40 acres…gumbo ya ya” Works by Letitia Huckaby. A reception will be held Tuesday, February 20th, from 4:40-6 p.m. The event will continue through March 1st. For more information visit the website http://www.gram.edu/calendarold/ , call 318-274-2274, or e-mail mcgeed@gram.edu.