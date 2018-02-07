Flu Vaccines offered by La. Dept. of Health

The Louisiana Department of Health will continue to offer flu vaccines at no cost at parish health units across the state until Monday, February 12, 2018. The vaccine is available to anyone who has not yet received a vaccine this flu season. Because of the level of flu activity and the success of the no-cost flu clinics held last week when more than 2,800 vaccines were administered at more than 60 locations across the state, the Department is extending this effort to meet the demand and need for flu vaccinations in Louisiana. To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination, find the Parish Health Unit nearest to you by visiting http://ldh.la.gov/FightTheFlu and then call to schedule your visit. Visit www.ldh.la.gov/fighttheflu for more information and resources.