Name: Broken Wings Mission’s annual “Fill A Bag” event will be held March 6th-10th from 10-6 in Farmerville. Stuff a bag with clothes, shoes, purses, and more for only $12! This annual sale helps Broken Wings Mission help others. For more information contact Liz Delcambre at lizhebertdelcambre@yahoo.com or call 318-537-2361.