Ruston Bearcat Football Camp will be held July 24th-26th from 9-noon at James Field. This is for incoming kindergarten through ninth grade students. Kids will receive a camp shirt and lunch daily. The cost is $50 due on the day of registration (July 24th at 8:30 a.m.). Wear shorts and t-shirt and bring cleats. For more information contact Jerrod Baugh at 903-918-2359.