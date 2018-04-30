Home » Local » British Soccer Camps at Ruston Parks and Recreation

British Soccer Camps are delighted to partner with Ruston Parks and Recreation to provide their British Soccer Camp this summer the week of June 11th – 15th. British Soccer Camps provide boys and girls with the rare opportunity to receive high-level soccer coaching from a team of international expert’s from the UK right in the heart of their own community. The camp package comes with a camp t-shirt, soccer ball and poster, final registration day is June 1st. To register visit Challengersports.com today. For more information call 255-5800.