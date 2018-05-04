Each year, hundreds of people lose their lives in boating incidents. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four of five recreational boating fatalities, and that 83 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. The National Safe Boating Council will kick off its 60th annual boating safety campaign with National Safe Boating Week, this May 19-25. As a lead-in to National Safety Month in June, this is a good opportunity to remind listeners/readers about the importance of being a responsible boater.

For more information about the Safe Boating Campaign: http://www.safeboatingcampaign.com/news-room/.