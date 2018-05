The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce presents the Brown Bag Concerts each Wednesday in May from noon-1 p.m. at the Pavilion at 7th Square in West Monroe. It’s free and open to the public. Grab a lunch or there will be brown bag lunches available from Newks for $5. Concert dates are May 2nd, The Waterbugs; May 9th, Paul Amy; May 16th, Wood ‘n Brass; May 23rd, The Hometown Band; and May 30th, The Bad Monkey Brass Band. For more information call 325-1961.