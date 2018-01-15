Ways to prevent the flu!

DON’T GET THE FLU! The best protection against the flu is to get vaccinated. Flu shots are still available and encouraged. A hand shake is one of the most common ways to transmit cold and flu germs. A warm greeting is always an acceptable alternative. When you sneeze, droplets can travel up to 200 feet. When you cough, droplets can be airborne for up to 10 minutes. Always cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue or into your sleeve. Avoid sneezing into your hands. Most alcohol-based hand sanitizers can kill cold and flu germs on contact. Fever is a sign of being contagious. Do not visit public places until you have been fever-free for 24 hours without using any fever-reducing medication. Flu germs can remain active for up to 24 hours on a hard surface. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, especially when someone is ill, with products like Lysol or cleaners containing bleach. Infectious flu viruses can survive on tissues for 15 minutes. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth. Use a paper towel to touch the faucet after you have washed your hands. You should also use a paper towel for the door handle when exiting the restroom.