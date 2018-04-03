Union Museum seeking fiber artists

Union Museum of History and Art is seeking fiber arts items by Union Parish artisans for its next exhibit, “Threads of Glory,” opening in April. Contact us if you would like to loan your favorite work in quilting (modern), tatting, crochet, knitting, weaving, rugs, molas, embroidery, wool, or other fiber or fabric arts. If possible, send a photo of the item to unionmuseum@gmail.com . Deadline for entries is April 6. Call 318-348-2005 for more information. Curator for the exhibit is Karen Bradford. Space in the exhibit gallery is limited, but we do want to include works by all who are interested.