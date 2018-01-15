Union Black Heritage Festivities in Farmerville

The Union Black Heritage 25th Annual Festivities in Farmerville will kick-off this year with a Black-Tie Banquet on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Willie Davis, Jr. Recreation Center. The event is being dedicated to our former Mayor Willie Davis, Jr. founder of the Union Black Heritage Parade & Festivities. The Parade and Festivities will be Saturday, February 17, 2018. This year’s activities will include the Parade through downtown Farmerville at 1:00 P.M. and culminate at the Courthouse area to include food booths, car show, stage performances, etc. All interested churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to take part in this experience as we pay homage to our great culture. The theme this year is “Honoring our Past, Envisioning our Future”. For more information call 318-243-3111.