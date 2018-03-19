Trista Tyler Memorial Scholarship T-Shirts for sale

The 15th annual Trista Tyler Memorial Scholarship is taking orders for T-shirts. All proceeds go to the Trista Tyler Scholarship fund that awards scholarships to deserving graduates at each of the four Winn Parish High Schools. To date the Trista Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded $90,000 to 180 high school seniors. Your participation is greatly appreciated not only in honoring Trista’s memory but also in helping students pursue their academic dreams. Trista was the 3 pt. shooter for Atlanta High School’s girls’ basketball team. Her shots were known for never using the backboard – hitting “nothing but net.” She loved to play basketball. This year the color of the shirts is sport gray. PLEASE HAVE ALL ORDERS RETURNED BY MARCH 23, 2018. Please make all checks payable to Trista Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund. Short Sleeve: Youth T-shirts are $15, adults up to 2X are $20 and Adults 3X-5X are $22. Long sleeve are $25 for adults and youth. Hoodies are $35 for youth, $35 for adults up to 2X, and $45 for adults 3X-5X. If you have any questions please contact Karen Tyler at (318) 628-9739 or (318) 715-1442.