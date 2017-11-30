The Pentecostals of Jonesboro Live Drive-Thru Nativity

The Pentecostals of Jonesboro presents their 3rd annual Live Drive-Thru Nativity December 8th and 9th starting at 6 p.m. each night. The church is located at 1011 South Cooper Avenue in Jonesboro. There is no charge to go through the Nativity. There will be live animals and over 40 people in costume. The public is invited to experience Bethlehem on the night Jesus was born with music and sights you will never forget. They will also be collecting non-perishable goods to give to “His Hands Ministry” to be distributed to needy families in the area. You can bring them and drop them off as you drive through. They will also have their homemade brittle (jalapeno peanut, peanut, and pecan) for sale, along with hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, chips, and cold drinks for purchase. Teen Challenge will also be there selling items that can be purchased for Christmas gifts. Merry Christmas from The Pentecostals of Jonesboro family!