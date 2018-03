The Strauss Theatre presents “Murder Me Murder Me Not” Dinner Theatre March 16th,17th,23rd , and 24th at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Chef Pat Nolan will be catering and the menu consists of Pork lion with a creamy wine sauce, sautéed green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, salad, and dessert. Complementary Beer and Wine will be served as well as sweet, unsweet tea and water. The price is $46.80 that includes tax per person. For more information call 323-6681 or visit www.strausstc.com