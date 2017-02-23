Ruston Police Department warns public about phone scam

Ruston, La. – The Ruston Police Department is warning citizens of a new telephone scam that asks for personal information and money. The calls are a new variation of a tax scam that asks for payments using credit card numbers or to send money electronically that satisfies an arrest warrant, Ruston Police Department Deputy Chief Clint Williams said. “Do not give them your personal or credit card information and do not send them money electronically,” he said. Report these scams immediately by calling the Ruston Police Department at 255-4141.