Ruston Kiwanis Pancake Day

Ruston, LA – The Ruston Kiwanis Club 65th Annual Pancake Day is scheduled for Friday, November 18, 2016. The event will be held at the Ruston Civic Center from 6:30 to 9:00 am and 4:30 to 7:00 pm. Dine in or take out, tickets are $8.00 at the door or may be purchased from any Kiwanian. Help Us Help Our Community. Over $18,000 has been given to assist organizations and programs in Lincoln Parish during the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2016. Come on out and enjoy some great pancakes and community fellowship.