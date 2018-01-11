Ruston Kiwanis Club Youth Art Festival

The Ruston Kiwanis Club presents their annual “Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival” for Lincoln Parish Junior High, Senior High, and Home-Schooled students. Categories are: 7th and 8th grades: painting and drawing only; 9th-12th grades all categories. Entry forms are due by February 5th. Entry forms and rules are available at all Lincoln Parish Schools, Kiwanis members, and online at www.kiwanisruston.org Art exhibit dates are February 26th-March 2nd at the Origin Bank Financial Center on North Trenton in Ruston.