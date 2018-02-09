Ruston Artisans exhibition

Ruston Artisans has an exhibition that will feature over twenty-five artists with art work featuring “romanticism.” Artists included are: Nick Bustamante, Joshua Chambers, Todd Cloe, Julie Crews, Dean Dablow, Jonathan Donehoo, Dianne Douglas, Nicole Duet, Jack Gates, Anne Harris, Tim Hayes, Rhonda Hicks, Peter Jones, Bette Kauffman, Hooshang Khorasani, Catherine McVea, Stacy Medaries, Charlie Meeds, Autumn Moon, Loretta Owens, Emily Pullin, Lacey Stinson, Douglas Walton, Marlen Waters, Liz Zanca, as well as our regularly featured artists Box Leangsuksun and Kit Gilbert. This is one exhibition you won’t want to miss. We also invite you to show our local artists some love by dropping by for a selfie with your favorite piece of art and posting it online using #RASpringRomance. The artwork with the most selfies will be rewarded! This exhibition will run through March 2nd. Ruston Artisans is located at 203 West Alabama Street in Ruston.