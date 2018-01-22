RPAR looking for ladies to participate in their tennis league

Ruston Parks and Recreation has extended the deadline for their ladies’ tennis league! The local league known as C.O.R.T., City of Ruston Tennis, is looking for women players of all skill levels for a Spring League. Play begins Tuesday, February 27, 8:30 AM, at Ruston Parks and Recreation (RPAR) Municipal courts and runs every Tuesday morning for approximately eight weeks. Sign-up for C.O.R.T. at RPAR by February 13 at 5:00PM. The registration fee is $30, which includes all leagues during 2018. Our main goal is to ensure that women’s tennis is available to you through organized league play. Your participation will help ensure the success of C.O.R.T. We hope to see you there! For additional information join the C.O.R.T. Board of Directors for an open meeting, Tuesday, January 23, 9:30 AM, Origin Bank Community Room. The Board includes Jenny Carroll, President; Katie Hall, Vice President; Stephanie Novakovich, Secretary; Gail Nelson, Treasurer; Ellie Puckett, Public Relations Director; Tiphanie Maxwell, Marketing Director. For the latest updates, be sure to follow the Ruston Parks & Recreation as well as the Ruston Women’s Tennis Facebook pages. Also, if you have additional questions, please feel free to contact Ruston Parks and Recreation, at 318-255-5800.