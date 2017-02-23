Restore Louisiana Task Force to Meet February 24th

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Restore Louisiana Task Force is scheduled to meet on Friday, Feb. 24 at the state Capitol. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in House Committee Room 6. It is open to the public and will be streamed live online at restore.la.gov.

Task force members will be updated on next steps in the state’s action plan for distributing a $438 million appropriation for flood relief. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently gave final approval of the plan, clearing the way for construction assistance to reach qualifying families by late March.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Community Development continues urging residents to sign up for email updates through the restore.la.gov website. Once the application process is finalized, it will be distributed immediately to subscribers, as well as news media statewide.

Meanwhile, the Office of Community Development is waiting for HUD’s final approval on the state’s action plan for a separate $1.2 billion appropriation. The plan was submitted to HUD Feb. 17 and seeks to provide at least some measure of assistance to residents who experienced major or severe damage to their homes and who did not have flood insurance. It also would fund rental assistance, economic development help for small businesses and farmers, and help for parishes in meeting match requirements for additional assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

An explanation of eligibility of federal funds so that benefits are not duplicated for Louisiana homeowners, renters and businesses is available here.

Gov. Edwards continues work on getting more federal aid from Congress. The state has estimated that at least $2 billion more is needed to fund a sustainable recovery.

About the Restore Louisiana Task Force

The Restore Louisiana Task Force comprises 21 individuals from throughout the state who were appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to oversee the rebuilding process after historic flooding in March and August 2016 impacted 51 parishes. The Task Force’s mission is divided into six categories: community planning, economic, health and social services, housing, infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. All task force documents are available at http://restore.la.gov/ resources/. For more information, visit restore.la.gov.