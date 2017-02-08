Red Cross Helping with Recovery in South Louisiana

Shreveport, LA – Two volunteers from the Northwest Louisiana American Red Cross left today headed for New Orleans to help with recovery efforts there stemming from yesterday’s storms and tornadoes. They left with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV). Volunteers Tracey Haacker of Bossier City and Katie Clayton of Shreveport will be manning our ERV to do mobile feedings, water, snack and clean-up/ first air supply distribution and, potentially handle mobile casework. Additional Red Cross volunteers from our area will likely be sent down to assist in southeast Louisiana, as needed.

Here is some updated storm response information:

Red Cross disaster volunteers from across Louisiana have responded to provide disaster relief and comfort to families in Southeast Louisiana following Tuesday’s tornadoes.

The Red Cross is coordinating with city, parish and state officials to determine the exact needs of affected communities. Parishes with residential damage include: Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany.

Red Cross volunteers are connecting with residents in storm-damaged communities, providing support, including shelter, personal care supplies, food and water.

Trained Red Cross health and mental health workers will be providing services, including emotional support and assistance with replacement prescription medications and eyeglasses, for example.

Red Cross disaster responders are here in the days and weeks to come to help residents in their recovery.

In response to community needs, the Red Cross had two emergency shelters open to provide individuals a safe place to rest and receive meals Tuesday night.

The following shelters are open (24 hours):

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center

5601 Read Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70127

Faith Christian Center

210 Plimsol Drive

Donaldsonville, LA 70346

If you would like to know more about being a local or national disaster volunteer or the programs of the American Red Cross, please call (318) 865-9545.