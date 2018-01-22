R-PAR Soccer for ages 4-11

It’s time again for Ruston Parks and Recreation spring soccer for ages 4-11. Line up at the center circle as we kick off another season of youth league soccer for both boys and girls. This year’s divisions will include Under 5, Under 6, Under 8, Under 10 and Under 12. Don’t miss out! Sign up now!Registration for our 2018 spring youth opened on December 4 and will close this Friday, January 26. You can register one of two ways: 1. In person at the RPAR office located at 605 James Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. 2. Online at www.ruston.org/registration. The fee is $55 for residents of Ruston and $67 for non-residents of Ruston. This fee includes a game T-shirt. The first games are slated for Saturday, February 17, 2018. Remember, coaches are an integral part of any program and we are always interested in signing up volunteer coaches for our soccer programs. Give a little time and get the satisfaction of impacting a child’s life in a positive fashion. Games are held on Saturdays at the Regional Sports Complex, 1501 South Farmerville Street and practices are set by the individual volunteer coaches. Remember, the last day to register without a late fee will be Friday, January 26, 2018 at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the RPAR office at 255-5800 or RPAR@Ruston.org. Pre-registration is required.