R-PAR recordings from Santa

Ho, Ho, Ho! Ruston Parks and Recreation has again secured a line directly from the North Pole to Ruston, Louisiana. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves will be recording messages for our young callers at 318.255.5414. The recordings from Santa’s workshop will be updated every few days in mid-December and then daily as Christmas draws closer. They will be reporting all of the goings-on at the North Pole. The phone lines will be open from Sunday, Dec. 10, through Tuesday, Dec. 26. Take advantage of this special holiday opportunity. It’s a free call so call as often as you would like. For more information about this special event, contact the RPAR office at 318.255.5800 or RPAR@Ruston.org.