Piney Hills Harmony Chorus will host “Camp Rock” beginning July 12 and continuing each Thursday night through August 2. The Ruston Sweet Adelines invite area women to learn two rock songs with them, including “Heartache Tonight.” All ages and voice ranges are welcome; ability to read music is not required. Rehearsals are at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston at 6 p.m. each Thursday. For information call (318) 237-3331.