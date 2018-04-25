Peach Fest needs volunteers

Volunteering is an excellent way to give back to our community – plus it’s just plain fun to visit with folks you haven’t seen in a while. The Peach Festival is the perfect opportunity to get your family or your staff to volunteer together in a community-wide event. Our volunteer program partners you with the festival staff and other volunteers to become part of a team that brings the festival to life. The 2018 festival dates are June 22 & 23. There is plenty to do, both behind the scenes, as we get ready for the festival and during the event. Volunteer shifts are three hours. Each volunteer will receive a special volunteer t-shirt and a weekend pass. During the festival, there will be a volunteer tent that will be stocked with cool water, food, and refreshments for our volunteers staff. For more information call 318-255-2031.