Ouachita Strong Resiliency Plan Meetings

Residents of Ouachita Parish are invited to attend a community meeting concerning a Ouachita Strong Resiliency Plan. This plan is to make the community better prepared to withstand and respond to flooding and drainage issues, while improving overall quality of life and development opportunities. Community meetings will be held June 19th from 6-8 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center B.D. Robinson Conference Hall and June 21st from 6-8 p.m. at the West Monroe Convention Center. Residents are urged to share your thoughts. For more information call 318-325-1961.