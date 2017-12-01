Open-Air Burn Ban for Lincoln Parish

The Lincoln Parish Fire Protection District #1 has issued an emergency order banning all open-air outdoor burning. Due to the extremely dry conditions presently existing in Lincoln Parish, rural areas, woodlands, and forests are subject to fire. Anyone found to be violating this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, together with all costs of court, or a jail sentence not to exceed six months, or both. This ban will remain in effect until lifted by the Commissioners of Lincoln Parish Fire Protection District #1. Anyone having questions concerning this matter should call 255-1055.