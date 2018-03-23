Northeast La. High School Rodeo

The Northeast Louisiana High School Rodeo will be held March 23rd-25th at the North Louisiana Exhibition Center in Ruston. The cost is $8 per person (weekend pass is $15), $5 for students (weekend pass $10), and children ages 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. The Jr. High Performance is Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday, the Jr. High performance is at 9 a.m. Club presentations is at 6:45 p.m. for High School and performance is at 7 p.m. On Sunday Cowboy Church is at 9 a.m. and High School performance is at 10 a.m. For more information text Carrie Johnson at 318-235-3623.