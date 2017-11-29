The Ruston Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Young Business Leader of the Year Award. It is designed to be not only a prestigious honor for an outstanding young leader within the community, but also provide an incentive for other young entrepreneurs, business employees, and civic-minded individuals to enhance their contributions to the health of the business environment in Lincoln Parish. Nominations will come from within the Chamber Board as well as through a general call for nominations throughout the community and Chamber membership. This process will take place in tandem with the nomination process for the Robert E. Russ Award. The award will be presented during the annual Chamber Banquet with the recipient receiving a plaque and registration scholarship for Leadership Lincoln. The following guidelines are to be strictly adhered to in the selection of this award: The nominee must be under 45 years of age; The nominee must not have previously won the award; The nominee can be nominated in multiple or successive years but can only be honored by the award one time; The nominee must have a relationship with the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce through membership either as a business owner, an employee of a Chamber member, a member of an organization that is a Chamber member, or an individual membership; It is not required that the Young Business Leader of the Year Award be given each year. For more information call 318-255-2031.