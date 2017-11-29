Nominations for the Bill Best Award

The Ruston Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Bill Best Humanitarian Award. It is one of the most prestigious honors given to a citizen of Lincoln Parish.In 1997, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce established this award to recognize a local citizen for their outstanding contributions to humanitarian interests, unselfish giving, and service to others in times of need. Originally, this award was titled “The Lincoln Humanitarian Award”. In 2006, the Ruston Rotary Club asked to take on the responsibility of administering this auspicious program while changing the name to the “The Bill Best Humanitarian Award” to honor one of Ruston Rotary’s most outstanding members, Mr. William V. “Bill” Best. Mr. Best’s achievements as a local businessman, family man and civic leader exemplified the intent, spirit, and character of the Humanitarian Award. As a Rotarian he lived the Rotary motto of “Service above Self”. The following guidelines are strictly adhered to during the selection process for the award: The nominee must have been a citizen of Lincoln Parish the past 12 months. An individual can be nominated in multiple and successive years, and is eligible to be selected in multiple and successive years. If none of the nominees are deemed worthy of selection in a given year, it is not obligatory upon the process to make an award for that year. It is the responsibility of a judge’s panel to critique and consider the nominations, subsequently selecting a recipient based on the nominee’s personal contributions to Lincoln Parish. The selection process will place emphasis on voluntary service to others over an extended period of time or extraordinary contributions and accomplishment toward a single endeavor. For more information call 318-255-2031.