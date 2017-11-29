Nominations for Robert E. Russ Award

The Ruston Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Robert E. Russ Award. It is one of the most prestigious civic honors that can be obtained by a citizen of Lincoln Parish. This award, first given in 1984, is designed to recognize those who have contributed to the civic, business or cultural advancement or development of this region in an outstanding manner during the preceding year. Guidelines: The nominee must have been a citizen of Lincoln Parish since Jan. 1, 2017; An individual can be nominated in multiple and successive years, but can only be honored by the award one time. It is not required that the Russ Award be given every year. It is the judges’ responsibility to critique and consider nominations and select a recipient based on the nominee’s personal contributions toward the civic, business or cultural advancement or development of this region in an outstanding manner during the preceding year. The deadline for nominations is December 15th. The award will be presented during the Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet. Download nomination form. For more information contact Ivana Flowers at the Chamber, 255-2031 or email iflowers@rustonlincoln.org .