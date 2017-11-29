Nominations for Rambin-Silverstein Award

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2017 Rambin-Silverstein Award, which is presented annually to a resident of Northeast Louisiana who has displayed outstanding leadership and service to the community. The nominee does not have to be a member of the chamber. Any resident of Northeast Louisiana who has demonstrated achievement, leadership and service for the benefit of the greater community is eligible for nomination. The final selection is based on the person’s contributions to the community over many years of service, evidence of their leadership ability, and evidence of their personal, professional and business integrity. The candidate must have a record of exceptional volunteerism and have demonstrated unselfish dedication to the betterment of Ouachita Parish and Northeast Louisiana. The award will be presented at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet scheduled for early 2018. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office at 212 Walnut Street, Suite 100 or by calling 323-3461. All nominations must be received no later than Friday, January 5, 2018.