Nominations for Leadership Ouachita Class.

The Monroe Chamber is currently taking applications for the 2018 Leadership Ouachita class. Nominations are encouraged from all segments of the community. Individuals may apply or nominate those they feel best exemplify the philosophy of Leadership Ouachita. The application deadline for the 2018 class is January 5, 2018. Applications may be picked up at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce or interested parties may call Chamber Event Director, Daphne McClish at 807-4018 or dmcclish@monroe.org for more information. The purpose of Leadership Ouachita is to develop and empower the emerging leaders of northeast Louisiana and help them gain the skills they need to transform the region into the best place to live and do business. Class members engage in a series of sessions focused on education, health care, workforce development, infrastructure and government. The program also provides insight on public decision making, practical and in-depth discussions on public issues pertinent to Ouachita Parish, an expanded knowledge and understanding of the community in which we live, and the opportunity to develop lasting relationships with growing and established leaders in a neutral environment.