Nominations for Kitty DeGree Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Kitty DeGree Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in Business. The award will be presented at the 97th Monroe Chamber Banquet scheduled early 2018. To qualify, nominees must meet the following criteria: 1) Owned and/or was in a major administrative level position at a business(s) in Ouachita Parish over a span of at least 20 years (currently active or recently retired). 2) Assisted in expansions, acquisitions, and/or growth of the business(s) resulting in new products or services, increased profitability and/or additional employment. 3) Showed exceptional vision and ingenuity in responding to and overcoming adversities, while exhibiting outstanding professionalism in business. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office at 212 Walnut Street, Suite 100 or by calling 323-3461. All nominations must be received no later than January 5, 2017. The nominee does not have to be a member of the chamber.