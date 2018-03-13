NCLAC Peach Art Exhibit seeking participants

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council invites area artists of all ages to participate in the 31st Annual Peach Art Exhibit, June 18-July 11 at the Ruston Civic Center! $20 to $125 cash awards will be given in 10 categories, as well as $300 Adult Best in Show, $175 Teen Best in Show, and $100 Youth Best in Show awards. Adult artists may participate in five different categories: Drawing, Painting, Photography, 3-Dimensional Arts, and Mixed Media. Teens and Youth artists may participate in their respective age categories. Drop off artwork entries on Thursday, June 14th between 9am and 4:30pm at the Ruston Civic Center. A $20 entry fee will be charged for each Adult category entered, and $10 for each Youth or Teen. NCLAC Members receive a $5 discount on their entries. Submitted artworks are allowed to be for sale. Please see the 2018 Entry Form for further rules. Entry Forms and an example of a “properly wired” piece of art may be found on NCLAC’s Peach Art Exhibit webpage at www.nclac.org. For more information, call the NCLAC office at 318-255-1450, or email nclac5@gmail.com.