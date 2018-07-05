The 39th annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held inside air-conditioned Prather Coliseum on the Northwestern State University campus in Natchitoches, Louisiana July 20th and 21st. The 2018 festival theme is “Celebrating Louisiana’s Folk Roots.” The festival will include a wide variety of traditional crafts, folk foods, Kidfest, three stages with live music, narrative sessions, music informances, and a Cajun fiddle workshop, which will be free for Festival attendees. In addition, the annual Louisiana State Fiddle Championship will be held in the Magale Recital Hall on the afternoon of July 21. Crafts, exhibits, and Kidfest will be presented on Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The 2018 festival will include classic country by Hugh Harris and the Drifting Cowboys with special guest Gina Forsyth, blues with Lil’ Buck Sinegal and Hardrick Rivers and the Rivers Revue Band, zydeco by Joe Hall and the Cane Cutters, French Creole la la music by Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys, Cajun Music by Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars, Jo-El Sonnier, and the Jambalaya Cajun Band, the Choupique Cajun Band, traditional acoustic folk music by the Back Porch Band and Smithfield Fair, swamp pop with Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs, rockabilly with Jim Oertling and Friends, and special performances by Estelle Brown (of the Sweet Inspirations) and guitar legend James Burton. Join in the fun at the 2018 Folk Festival as there will be many incredible crafts persons and musicians who find their inspiration in traditional roots. For more information contact folklife@nsula.edu or 318-357-4332.