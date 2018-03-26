March 28th last day to register in the April election

Wednesday, March 28, is the last day to register in Lincoln Parish before the April 28, 2018 election. On the ballot will be a 1.25% Sales Tax Proposition for the Village of Simsboro only; a Millage Renewal Proposition for Dubach School District No. 5 only; a Millage Renewal Proposition for Choudrant School District 6 only. There are many districts and split districts in this election. If you are unsure whether you are in any of the three jurisdictions holding elections, please consult your voter card or call the office of the registrar of voters for assistance at (318) 251-5110 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM.