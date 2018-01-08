Home » Local » Louisiana Peach Festival Design Contest

Louisiana Peach Festival
The 2018 Louisiana Peach Festival Theme will be “Peachy Paradise” and the design contests are open! Please submit your artwork by 5 p.m., February 9, 2018. You may enter either, or both contests.

The #LaPeachFest Planning Committee will narrow choices down to their top 3. Their favorite 3 poster designs and 3 t-shirt designs will be presented to Peach Fans via Facebook for final voting. Good luck!

Download Poster Design Contest Form

Download T-Shirt Design Contest Form

The Louisiana Peach Festival is coordinated by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.