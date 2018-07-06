Lincoln Rotary Club Community Food Drive for C.C.A.

The Lincoln Rotary Club is holding a community summer food drive. The goal is 10,000 cans that will be presented to Christian Community Action. Pre-packaged bags are at Super One Foods for purchase or groups can collect cans and take them to C.C.A. designated to this drive. The drive will go through August 10th. These donations are tax deductible. You can purchase a sack at Super One or take canned goods to C.C.A., located at 108 south Bonner Street in Ruston. They are open 9am-noon Monday through Friday. For more information call 251-3282.