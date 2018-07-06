La. Watermelon Festival in Farmerville

The Louisiana Watermelon Festival will be held July 26th-28th in Farmerville. The Treasure Hunt gets underway Thursday, July 26th at 7 a.m. The What A Melon Heroes Watermelon decorating is at the Union Parish Library at 2 p.m. followed by the Baby, Tiny, Little, Petite, and Junior Pageant at 6 p.m. The Union Parish Voter’s League Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farmerville Recreation Center. On Friday the Treasure Hunt continues, the Tennis Tournament is at 5 p.m. at Lake D’Arbonne State Park (318-368-2086), the Festival Opening and Introduction of Queens is at 6pm, registration for the Tricycle and Bicycle race, registration for the Arm Wrestling, Best Dressed Watermelon Contest, Watermelon Eating Contest and Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest is at 6:30 and Street Dance is at 8.

Saturday the Watermelon Festival 5K registration is at 6:30 a.m. (Edward Jones 318-368-9000) the Treasure Hunt begins at 7 a.m. along with the Watermelon Growers Breakfast at the Claiborne Electric Meeting Room. Arts and Crafts and food booths will be at the Courthouse Square beginning at 8 a.m. The Golf Tournament begins at 8 a.m. at Lake D’Arbonne Country Club (318-368-2474). The Watermelon Quality Contest is at 8 a.m. at the L.S.U. Extension Office (Rafash Brew 318-368-9935). The Union Parish A.B.A.T.E. Poker Run Registration is at 8 a.m. (Randy Almond 318-608-7407). The Parade is at 9 a.m. on Main Street. The Watermelon Auction is at 10 a.m. at the Courthouse Square. Watermelon Story Time at the Bookmobile will be from 10-2 (Stephanie Herrmann 318-372-3006). Introduction of the Queens is at noon at the Courthouse Square. Outstanding Teen and Miss Watermelon Pageant is at 7 p.m. at D’Arbonne Woods Charter. The D’Arbonne Watermelon Fishing Tournament is 8pm-7am (Lake D’arbonne 318-368-0666 or 318-235-1039.

For more information on the festival visit www.louisianawatermelonfestival.org