Louisiana Tech’s Department of Theatre presents Shakespeare’s “King Lear” April 24th-28th at 7:30 and 29th at 2 p.m. in Stone Theatre. It is set in modern day D.C. and is audience interactive. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $15 for students. Group rates are also available. Tickets are available by calling the ticket office at 318-257-3942 between the hours of 1:30 and 4:45 and they are also available online at www.latechuniversitytheatre.com