LA Tech SAAC Spearheading Tornado Relief Effort for Hattiesburg

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is spearheading a tornado relief effort in an effort to help raise supplies for those affected by the recent tornados that devastated the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area.

Members of the Tech SAAC will be manning tables at the entrances to the Thomas Assembly Center for this week’s Lady Techster home games against UAB Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Middle Tennessee Saturday at 1 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring either financial donations (checks must be made out to Salvation Army Disaster Relief with January Tornado Outbreak written in the memo line) or fans can bring items from the list below.

“As an athletic department and a university, we want to do what we can to help our friends in Hattiesburg recover,” said Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland. “Southern Miss is a competitor on the playing fields but they are our friends and Conference USA colleagues off the fields. We want to do our part to help Southern Miss, William Carey and the residents of Hattiesburg and the surrounding area. We are proud that our student-athletes are being proactive in this effort.”

The tornado tore through Hattiesburg Friday night and early Saturday morning, leaving four dead and more than 15,000 homes and businesses without power.

Food Items: Non-perishable, Manual Can-openers, Plastic Food Containers, Zip-lock Baggies

Baby Supplies: Diapers/wipes, Personal Care, Formula

Personal Care: Toothbrush/Toothpaste, Comb/Brush, Deodorant/Shampoo/Soap, Feminine Products, Towels

Other: Bottled Water, Gatorade, Pet Food & Supplies, Clothing, Phone Chargers

Household Items: Cleaning Supplies (Pinesol, Lysol, Trash Bags, Buckets, Mops/Brooms/Dust Pans), Paper Products, Laundry Detergent, Clorox, Hand Cleaner, Dawn Dish Liquid, Disinfectant Wipes, Rubber Gloves

Shelter Supplies: Tarps, Rakes/ Shovels/Brooms, Plastic Totes W/Lids, 5 Gal Buckets W/Lids, Trash Cans, Flashlights/Batteries, Duct Tape, Hand Tools – Hammer/ Pliers/ Screwdrivers/Saws, Rain Ponchos, Work Gloves, Blankets, Generators, First Aid Kits