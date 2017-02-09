La. Office of Community Development Holds Public Meeting Tonight in Ruston for Flood-Affected Areas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The state Office of Community Development holds a meeting tonight from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Parish Police Jury conference room on the third floor at 100 W. Texas Ave. in Ruston. The meeting is one of a series of public meetings for Louisiana’s regions that were impacted by the historic 2016 floods. The meetings are free and no reservations are required.

The meetings provide residents an opportunity to view and comment on the flood recovery homeowner, renters and small business assistance programs that were recommended by the Restore Louisiana Task Force, given the federal restrictions that govern how this assistance may be distributed. The action plan for the most recent $1.2 billion appropriation can be found here.

After the official public comment period ends Feb. 15, the state will submit the plan Feb. 17 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final federal approval.